333,843 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 333,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 1,493,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 179.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OMI stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $943.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

