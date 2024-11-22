2,525 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

