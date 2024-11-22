2,075 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.