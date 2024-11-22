204 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.