13,169 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $236.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

