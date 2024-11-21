Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ITT Earnings

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $152.20 on Thursday. ITT has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $155.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,503,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,043,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,512,000 after buying an additional 351,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after acquiring an additional 262,470 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.