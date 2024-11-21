Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for APA Earnings

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for APA in a report released on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. APA has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $37.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,341,000 after buying an additional 3,411,270 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in APA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,312,000 after purchasing an additional 485,291 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,466,000 after purchasing an additional 326,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,307,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,928,000 after buying an additional 224,547 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

