Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for CACI Earnings

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $5.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.96 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $471.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.20.

CACI stock opened at $454.91 on Thursday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $314.06 and a 1-year high of $588.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.54 and its 200 day moving average is $469.39.

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CACI International by 37.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 487.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

