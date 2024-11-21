Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Yum China Q2 Earnings

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.36. Yum China has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

