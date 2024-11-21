Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for AGCO

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

AGCO stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 30.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AGCO by 146.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AGCO by 377.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 42.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

