Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading 2.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 26,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 11,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Yorkton Equity Group

(Get Free Report)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yorkton Equity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorkton Equity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.