YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.33

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3272 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ YQQQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 14,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,525. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $20.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.