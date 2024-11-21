Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,223 shares during the quarter. Xometry makes up 1.8% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 9.07% of Xometry worth $82,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Xometry by 57.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $109,968.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $367,356.93. This represents a 23.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,633 shares of company stock worth $1,201,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

