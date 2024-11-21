Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Raised to $1.25 at TD Cowen

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $0.25 to $1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Workhorse Group Trading Down 13.9 %
WKHS opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.55.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 163.23% and a negative net margin of 1,366.25%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.
