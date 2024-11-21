Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Raised to $1.25 at TD Cowen

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $0.25 to $1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 13.9 %

WKHS opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 163.23% and a negative net margin of 1,366.25%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123,150 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

