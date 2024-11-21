Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Chairman Thomas H. Werner Purchases 37,500 Shares

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas H. Werner bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $244,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $708,824.97. The trade was a 52.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock remained flat at $6.44 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,268,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,332. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 93.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

View Our Latest Report on WOLF

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.