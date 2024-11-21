WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 125119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

