WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 4296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.01.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

