What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for REPX FY2024 Earnings?

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.37. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE REPX opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $167,129.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,641.12. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.