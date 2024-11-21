Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.13 — Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

