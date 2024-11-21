Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.13 — Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Dividend History for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO)

