Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.07.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.