Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.07.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.