Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) to Issue $0.15 — Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDI opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $15.84.

