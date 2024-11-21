West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,782,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 56,935 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tenaris by 133.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 743,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 247,559 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Tenaris Trading Up 0.5 %

TS opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaris Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

