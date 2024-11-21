Weibo’s (WB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.97 million. Weibo had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after buying an additional 564,068 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 511,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 207,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

