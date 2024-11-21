Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Shares of DIS opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 18,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.