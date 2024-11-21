W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Decreased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.2 %

WPC opened at $56.61 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

