VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Trading Up 20.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNRX stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of VolitionRx worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

