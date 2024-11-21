Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
VGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.32.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
