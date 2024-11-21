Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

VGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.32.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

