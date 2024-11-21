Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32. Veralto has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Veralto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Veralto by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

