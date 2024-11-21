Ventum Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Price

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.67.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.5 %

Ero Copper Company Profile

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$22.16. 95,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,923. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -85.46, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.84. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$16.28 and a 1-year high of C$32.89.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.