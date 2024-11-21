Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up 2.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,291,063.89. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

