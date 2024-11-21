Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $176.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $140.87 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

