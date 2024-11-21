Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $121.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

