Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 191,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 57,857 shares.The stock last traded at $108.68 and had previously closed at $108.94.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,178,000 after purchasing an additional 767,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

