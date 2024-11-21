Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $383,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $542.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.13. The company has a market cap of $491.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $415.30 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

