Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

