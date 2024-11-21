Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Cut by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $104,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,476 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

