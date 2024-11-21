Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

