Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $271.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $207.32 and a 52-week high of $276.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

