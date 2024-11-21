Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.34% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,150,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.33 and its 200-day moving average is $190.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $162.52 and a 12 month high of $203.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

