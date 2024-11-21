VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.48 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

