VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Creekside Partners’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

ANGL stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

