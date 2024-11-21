Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,887. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.