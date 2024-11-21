Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,887. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.
About Valley National Bancorp
