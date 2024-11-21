ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Up 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 568,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,025,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 million, a PE ratio of -87.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

