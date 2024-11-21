Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Erica Gessert Sells 19,816 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 19,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $299,816.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,847.07. This trade represents a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Erica Gessert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Upwork by 186.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after acquiring an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

