Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 978 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $14,797.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at $44,527.59. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, November 8th, Olivier Marie sold 9,153 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $145,715.76.

On Friday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 223 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $2,296.90.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,518 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $16,045.26.

Shares of UPWK opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Upwork by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Upwork by 45.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPWK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

