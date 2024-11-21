Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UTI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of UTI traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 355,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. This trade represents a 33.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 842,765 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

