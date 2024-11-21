Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 19.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

NYSE UTI traded up $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 753,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,454. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. This represents a 33.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.