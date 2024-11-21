United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.67 and last traded at $149.67, with a volume of 36821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on USLM

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $244,527.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,072.40. The trade was a 18.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 327,983 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 422.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 196,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.