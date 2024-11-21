United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,945 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 87.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,046,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 296,051 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.28.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This represents a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $94.63 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

