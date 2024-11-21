Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CEO Acquires $10,875.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Edward Manna purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $10,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $144,086.50. This represents a 8.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ultralife Stock Up 3.2 %

ULBI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 31,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $123.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,206 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULBI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ultralife in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

